Harry Redknapp claims Spurs already have Jose Mourinho replacement sorted

Harry Redknapp is confident that Tottenham Hotspur already have their next manager lined up after parting company with Jose Mourinho last week.

Redknapp knows Spurs better than most, having managed the club from 2008 to 2012, and he believes that chairman Daniel Levy already has Mourinho’s replacement sorted.

Based on Redknapp’s experience of how Levy and majority owner Joe Lewis operate, the 74-year-old has claimed Mourinho’s successor is already in place but the club cannot make an announcement until the end of the season.

Redknapp doesn’t anticipate interim manager Ryan Mason being entrusted with the job on a permanent basis, regardless of how he finishes the season with Spurs.

“I wouldn’t think there is any chance of him getting the job,” Redknapp told talkSPORT. “It was an amazing decision, let’s be truthful.

“He’s only been there 10 minutes and took over from doing the kids to managing the first team. Listen, I know Daniel Levy and I know Joe Lewis.

“They have got somebody lined up to come in at the end of the season, that’s how they work. There is no way they haven’t got somebody lined up

“They can’t get them at the moment and they can’t get them until the end of the season, but they will have done a deal with somebody who is going to leave his job.

“He’s in work at the moment; obviously that’s why they haven’t got him. That’s what they do!

“Pochettino left at 8 o’clock at night when it was announced, 8 o’clock the following morning, Jose was in at the training ground.

“The negotiation to do his contract would have took weeks, when you’re dealing with someone on his level – his payments, his clauses, his solicitors. Daniel always gets people in place.

“When I left, he had somebody ready to come in, when [Andre] Villas-Boas left, he had Pochettino ready.

“He will have done a deal with somebody already, it won’t be Ryan Mason. He has got somebody ready to move who he can’t get at the moment because he is working in either club football or international football.”

Read More About: Harry Redknapp, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur