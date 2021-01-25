Harry Redknapp makes Alex Ferguson claim as he reacts to Frank Lampard sacking

Harry Redknapp has hit out at Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard, insisting managers need more time in the modern game.

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge on Monday morning after pressure intensified on the now-former Chelsea manager following a series of unfavourable results.

The Blues’ FA Cup victory over Luton Town was not enough to provide Lampard with a stay of execution and owner Roman Abramovich made the decision to part company with the club’s record goalscorer. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly lined up to take over.

Lampard’s uncle, Harry Redknapp, has criticised Chelsea’s “knee-jerk reaction” and suggested that the club’s record goalscorer had little say in the recent big-money signings who have flattered to deceive.

Redknapp also claimed that Sir Alex Ferguson, arguably the greatest manager of all time, would not have survived in the current climate, with clubs desperate for immediate results.

“It’s very disappointing to hear the news this morning,” Redknapp said on talkSPORT.

“On the back of a good result, beating Luton in the FA Cup, I thought they’d give him a bit of time.

“I thought [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer was sure to go, no way he was going to survive, but Manchester United gave him a bit of time and suddenly they have a little run and turn it around.

“Everybody goes through bad spells; Jurgen Klopp is going through one now at Liverpool, Mikel Arteta is going through one at Arsenal as well.

“People need time. Losing four or five games doesn’t suddenly make you a bad manager! Surely you’ve got to have more faith in people rather than giving them that knee-jerk reaction.

“When you look at the players, people say he’s spent all this money, did he bring the players in? Did he bring the Germans in? Management is so different now, managers aren’t always responsible for signing players.

“The recruitment for me in the summer, all the money they spent, I don’t think they spent it well. I’ve not been impressed with the players they’ve brought in apart from Thiago Silva, who they brought in on a free transfer, the rest of them there have big question marks over them.

“The two German players have been massive disappointments, massive. I’m not even sure Timo Werner is cut out for Premier League football, the physical side is too much for him.

“I doubt very much whether Frank had a big say in who came in.

“If they were worried about his lack of experience, maybe they should have brought someone in with a bit more experience around him. You need people around you when things are not going well, and he didn’t have that.

“The bottom line is you need time. You’re going to have your ups and downs.

“Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn’t have survived at Man United [nowadays]; he survived by the skin of his teeth, the board looked like they were going to sack him after 18 months or two years at Old Trafford when he hadn’t won anything, but he then went on for many, many years and was arguably the greatest manager we’ve ever had.

“You need time, and unfortunately at Chelsea it’s a club where they don’t seem to give you time.”

