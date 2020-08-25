Footballer forced to deny he’s Harry Maguire’s brother amid Mykonos controversy

Accrington Stanley player Joe Maguire has taken to social media to deny he is Harry Maguire’s brother.

Certain reports had suggested that Joe, a left-back for Accrington Stanley, was Harry Maguire’s brother amid the ongoing trial that follows the Manchester United defender’s arrest in Greece last week.

Harry is not in court for the trial but the England centre-half denies the charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official on the island of Mykonos.

A number of reports have linked Accrington Stanley player Joe Maguire, who is no relation to Harry, to the incident.

But Joe has now been forced to deny that he was involved in the incident and reiterated that he is not Harry Maguire’s brother.

Joe Maguire wrote on Twitter: “Certain newspapers, including sky sports, as well as the radio this morning claiming I’m Harry Maguire’s brother and being charged in court today. I’m not his brother or even related to him! Is it that hard for the journalists or reporters to actually do their research first?”

Additional details of Harry Maguire’s arrest emerged on Tuesday morning, with the United captain’s defence alleging that he was kicked by police officers and told that his career was over.

It has been alleged by the prosecution that Maguire arrived at the police station following his arrest and asked “Do you know who I am?” before attempting to bribe police.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has had his say on the “Do you know who I am?” allegation and doubts very much that Maguire would speak in such a manner.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Absolute b******s! Every story/rumour someone tells about a footballer always starts with ‘Do you know who I am?’ I’ve never once heard any player say that!!”

