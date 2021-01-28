Harry Maguire criticises referee for performance in Man United’s defeat to Sheffield United

Harry Maguire insists referee Peter Bankes will know he made a mistake when he reviews his performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Two contentious decisions became talking points after Manchester United suffered an unexpected home defeat to Sheffield United and Harry Maguire is of the opinion that the referee was inconsistent.

Kean Bryan opened the scoring for the visitors but it appeared that Billy Sharp could have impeded Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea as the corner was swung in.

Did Billy Sharp impede David de Gea in the build up to Kean Bryan's headed opener? Manchester United believe so… pic.twitter.com/qVtdwIZF3h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2021

Maguire was involved in a disallowed goal for Man United when he was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Anthony Martial found the net and while Peter Bankes immediately blew his whistle, the incident was not even reviewed by VAR.

“It’s incredible,” Maguire told ManUtd.com. “There’s no doubt that Billy Sharp’s is more of a foul than what I did at the other end.

“Maybe people will say both aren’t fouls, but definitely not David’s is and that one isn’t.

“I jumped for the ball. I don’t think I actually touched the keeper. I think he just touches me in the back; my arms are nowhere near him. I think the referee will look back and know he’s made a mistake.”

Maguire managed to get on the scoresheet shortly after the hour mark with a powerful header but the goal proved futile as the Blades took a late lead thanks to an Oliver Burke goal.

2 – Both Kean Bryan and Oliver Burke have scored their first Premier League goals tonight – it's the first time two players have netted their first PL goal against Man Utd in the same match since Esteban Cambiasso and Jamie Vardy did so in September 2014 for Leicester. Timing. pic.twitter.com/CRRzHRbLIA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2021

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed his captain’s post-match frustration and insisted that the referee got the decisions wrong.

“It’s a foul on David if you look at it closely,” Solskjaer said. “I didn’t see it live but, when you see the TV pictures, Billy Sharp has been around the block and just turns round and pushes David enough so he can’t get up.

“Unfortunately, that’s football and how it is but then he disallows our goal and it’s another bad decision. That just sums up our night, it wasn’t to be. It is this kind of season, inconsistencies. It is going to be unpredictable but that is two mistakes by the referee.”

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Premier League, Sheffield United