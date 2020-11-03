Harry Maguire disagrees with Roy Keane’s major criticism of Man United squad

Harry Maguire has rubbished Roy Keane’s suggestion that there are no leaders in the Manchester United squad.

As part of one his most vicious criticisms of Manchester United on Sunday, Roy Keane insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no leaders to rely on in his dressing room.

Keane, arguably United’s greatest ever captain, even went so far as to predict that the current squad of players would ultimately end up costing Solskjaer his job at Old Trafford.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." 😳 Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. 🚨 This is a 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 watch! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

Solskjaer addressed Keane’s criticism on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir, and he dismissed the comments from his former captain.

Echoing his manager’s response, United captain Harry Maguire insisted that there was no shortage of leaders at United – a belief that is shared by Peter Schmeichel – although the English defender claimed that he refused to look at any negative comments on the Red Devils after Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.

“I haven’t seen his comments,” Maguire told Manchester Evening News. “But we don’t look at what’s happening, especially after a negative result, we don’t bring the negativity into the place, we stay positive.

“And I can say, for sure, there are a lot of leaders in this squad. I’m the captain, I’ve got a lot of leadership around me as well, staff and players. So, for sure, there are a lot of leaders in this squad.

“Obviously, as the captain I focus more on the team than the individual. Defensively we didn’t start in the best shape against Crystal Palace, we were too open. Against Tottenham we left ourselves go, especially when we went down to 10 men. To concede six in any game, especially at this club, isn’t good enough so we’ve worked hard on that since we’ve come back from the international break.

“Since then we’ve been really good and not conceded many chances at all. We feel like we’re on the right track and we’ve got the balance right.

“The main thing is working hard, coming into training each day, trying to improve. We want to be consistent. I feel at the start of last season we were a bit inconsistent with our performances and the results showed that, then we found some consistency after the lockdown period and reached Champions League football.”

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, roy keane