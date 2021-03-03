Harry Maguire overheard issuing foul-mouthed demand to Marcus Rashford

Share and Enjoy !

Harry Maguire cut a frustrated figure as Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

United appeared to be the superior side, with more possession and chances, but a winning goal couldn’t be found by either team at Selhurst Park.

Harry Maguire’s frustration continued to grow throughout the second half against Palace, with the United captain roaring a furious instruction at Marcus Rashford late on.

Guardian journalist Ed Aarons reported that Maguire made it very clear what he wanted when Rashford asked what the centre-half expected of him.

"What do you want me to do?" asks Rashford. "Fucking get back onside," says Harry Maguire — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) March 3, 2021

Rashford asked: “What do you want me to do?”

“Fucking get back onside,” Maguire responded.

Nobody has been caught offside in the Premier League more times this season than Rashford.

Wednesday night’s stalemate leaves United 14 points behind league leaders Man City, who look destined to win the title this season as prospective challengers continue to drop points.

After United reached an unwanted record by playing out as many goalless draws already this season than in any total previous Premier League campaign, former captain Gary Neville warned the Red Devils that they will have to find a way to improve.

“They look worn, I have to say,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “We know the fans aren’t in the stadium and we know there’s been a lot of football but they did really look lethargic tonight and well off it.

🗣️ "Chelsea and Liverpool will be watching that thinking they have a real chance"@GNev2 fears Manchester United may be sleepwalking into a real fight to stay in the top four this season pic.twitter.com/3gyXs47QDN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2021

“The body language just looked really drained and I thought progress had been made in the past few weeks in the sense that they’d cement second place by picking up three points at places like Crystal Palace, Sheffield United at home and West Brom.

“But they’re now making it very hard for themselves and if you’re Chelsea or Liverpool watching that tonight and you’re playing tomorrow night, you’re thinking that you’ll be in with a right chance because they look leggy.

“Manchester United have to find something from somewhere. There was no urgency at the end of the game, when you’d expect United to be throwing everything at it.

6 – Manchester United have had more goalless draws than any other team in the Premier League this season. This is their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition (6), along with 2004-05 and 2016-17. Gloom. pic.twitter.com/izef2lR9IL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2021

“Not even off the bench, really. You expected even some of the young lads to come on to try to win the game by taking a chance, taking a risk.

“There was almost even a fear maybe that Crystal Palace could go and counter-attack. It wasn’t a good night for United.

“You can’t have too many performances like that. I’ve always said in the past when Louis van Gaal was the manager or maybe Jose Mourinho; you can win, lose or draw but you can’t be boring and that was boring tonight watching that.”

