Harry Maguire Mocked For Bizarre Mistake For Southampton Equaliser

Manchester United supporters were left in disbelief on Monday night, when the Red Devils were denied a crucial victory by a late Southampton goal.

Irish international Michael Obafemi bundled the ball into David De Gea’s net from a Southampton corner, ensuring the spoils would be shared at Old Trafford.

United looked good value for a win that would have taken them to third spot in the Premier League table but neither of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s centre-halves covered themselves in glory when defending a 96th-minute corner.

Captain Harry Maguire has been accused of marking not only the wrong man but his own teammate as he got touch-tight on Aaron Wan-Bissaka while the corner sailed into the six-yard box.

Fair play to Maguire man marking Wan Bissaka as the ball drifts over his head pic.twitter.com/4hXzmA4Q9f — Hoddy (@redhod99) July 13, 2020

Maguire marking wan bissaka? 😭 IM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS FOR THAT DOOS — no one (@ameer_abr) July 13, 2020

Why the fuck was Maguire holding on to Wan Bissaka?? United bought an expensive idiot. — icecream for astronaut (@ismailmaiz) July 13, 2020

While Maguire will feel he should have done better, Victor Lindelof was not spared blame for Obafemi’s late goal.

United legend Paul Scholes criticised Lindelof for his handling of the situation, insisting that the Swedish defender was “bullied” by Obafemi.

“Lindelof I think has to be a stronger there,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“He has to be goal side. He allows himself to get a little bit bullied by the centre-forward as he manages gets a foot in.

“I don’t think Lindelof really reads the danger there as he should do as a centre-half.”