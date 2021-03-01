Harry Maguire insists Luke Shaw misheard conversation with referee

Share and Enjoy !

Harry Maguire has insisted that Luke Shaw misinterpreted the conversation that took place between the Manchester United captain and referee Stuart Atwell over a penalty claim at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United were incensed when they were denied a penalty despite Callum Hudson-Odoi appearing to handle the ball in the Chelsea box.

After the match, which ended 0-0, Luke Shaw gave an interview to Sky Sports in which the United left-back claimed that the referee had told Harry Maguire that he couldn’t award the spot-kick out of fear of more controversy.

🗣 "The ref said to H, 'If I say it's a pen it's going to cause a lot of talk after.'" Earlier Luke Shaw described what he heard when referee Stuart Attwell was explaining to Harry Maguire why he didn't give a penalty to Manchester United.pic.twitter.com/aiRQwjkjyd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2021

“At the time I saw a handball,” Shaw said. “I didn’t know whether it was Mason or Callum. I just carried on. I didn’t even know there was a potential check. I don’t know why they stopped [the game] if it wasn’t going to be a pen.

“The ref even said to H [Maguire] that ‘if I say it is a pen then it is going to cause a lot of talk afterwards’. H got told it was a penalty.

“It’s confusing with this VAR, because if it’s not going to be a pen they might as well not stop the game. But I’m not going to moan about it, because I don’t think either team did enough to win.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to tiptoe around the subject in his post-match interview but was adamant that the Red Devils should have received a penalty.

With quite a bit of weight to Shaw’s accusation, United have now moved to clarify the full-back’s comments.

United have told Sky Sports News that Maguire made it clear to club officials that Shaw misheard what was said by the referee regarding the penalty.

The result leaves United 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City while Chelsea find themselves in fifth place after the stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, Harry Maguire, luke shaw, Manchester United