Harry Maguire names the leaders in the Manchester United dressing room

Harry Maguire insists there is no shortage of leaders in the Manchester United dressing room.

Wednesday’s Sheffield United result aside, Manchester United have enjoyed an incredible run of performances since the leadership debate came up in the media earlier this season.

Former United captain Roy Keane pulled no punches when he claimed there were no leaders in the current Red Devils squad after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal in November.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." 😳 Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. 🚨 This is a 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 watch! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

Since Keane’s stinging criticism, United went 13 Premier League games undefeated before being upset at Old Trafford by the Blades this week.

Maguire was the most recent guest on Man United’s official podcast and he addressed the leadership concerns that were mentioned earlier in the campaign.

“I think it’s something that did get brought up in the media, about leadership at this club – but for sure, it’s the best leadership group I’ve been involved in at a club,” Maguire said.

“We have a lot of leaders in the dressing room, a lot of senior pros. And you don’t have to be a senior pro to be a leader. Axel [Tuanzebe] is a leader, in the ways that he works and speaks in the dressing room. And he’s only a young boy, he’s still learning his trade – I’m sure he’ll go on to have an unbelievable career.

“I think we have a lot of leaders. There’s Bruno [Fernandes], who has come in and made a massive impact at the club, results-wise but also off the field. His mentality – it rubs off on other people when you have a strong mentality, a winning mentality.

“Nemanja [Matic], Juan [Mata], David [De Gea] – they’ve been at the club a while now. There’s definitely a lot of leaders in the dressing room.”

Maguire was named United’s new captain 12 months ago, after previous skipper Ashley Young made the move to Inter Milan.

Maguire recalls the moment that Solskjaer let him know that he would be the man to take the armband for the Red Devils; following in the footsteps of club legends such as Keane, Nemanja Vidic, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona and Bryan Robson.

“He just pulled me and he said, ‘Look, I’m going to make you captain of this club’,” Maguire said.

“Obviously it was a great moment for myself – it’s a huge honour to play for this club, never mind be the captain and lead the boys out at Old Trafford. It’s a massive honour and a massive privilege.

“It came a lot sooner than I would have dreamed of. Obviously Ash was here before, I learned a lot off Ash when he was here for three or four months. A great guy, a great player for the club, a great servant.”

