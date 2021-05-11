Harry Maguire overheard roaring instructions to Man United youngster Anthony Elanga

It wasn’t a great night for Manchester United.

Harry Maguire had to sit in the Old Trafford stands as his former side Leicester City not only beat Man United but ensured that Man City would finish the evening as Premier League champions.

City were never likely to be caught after establishing a solid lead in the Premier League title race and United’s home defeat to the Foxes on Tuesday night meant that the party could get started in the blue half of Manchester.

Amid a hectic fixture pile-up, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a number of changes to his side for the clash with Leicester and while it proved to be an entertaining game, it was Brendan Rodgers’ side who took all three points away from Old Trafford.

Maguire cut a frustrated figure throughout, unable to affect the action on the pitch after picking up an ankle injury over the weekend.

The United captain arrived at Old Trafford on crutches and was forced to watch on as Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyoncu goals sandwiched Mason Greenwood’s strike.

Maguire did his best to make an impact from the stands, however, as he tried to guide debutant Anthony Elanga through the match.

Maguire might be in the stand and on crutches but he's still playing his captain role and shouting instructions. Urging Elanga to take his man on. #MUNLEI — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 11, 2021

According to Goal, Maguire could be heard roaring instructions at Elanga to take his man on in the first half.

Sweden’s Elanga displayed plenty of energy but struggled to match the standards of the experienced players around him as United fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Maguire is now in a race against time to make it to the Europa League final at the end of the month.

While the English defender isn’t expected to feature in the Premier League again this term, it’s hoped that he will recover in time for the final against Villarreal on May 26.

“He’s obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Solskjaer said of Maguire ahead of kick-off.

“There’s ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the final.”

