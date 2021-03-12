Harry Maguire’s furious demand of teammates overheard in Man United draw

Harry Maguire was not a happy captain in the first half of Manchester United’s Europa League clash with AC Milan on Thursday night.

AC Milan scored a crucial away goal in the dying moments of the first leg at Old Trafford and a draw was likely a fair outcome as the visitors played much better football than United in the first half.

Harry Maguire admitted he should have scored when he somehow failed to find the net from close range in the first half but the biggest concern for the centre-half was how frequently his teammates were losing possession in the opening 45.

Maguire could be overheard roaring at his teammates to be more careful with the ball with a few choice words.

“Stop giving the fucking ball away!” Maguire said in a clear but firm demand of those around him.

The United skipper is aware of the hammer blow that Milan’s late goal dealt to the Red Devils’ chances of progressing to the quarter-finals but Maguire backed his side to improve next Thursday night.

“It is only halfway and we have to stay positive, but we need to play better,” Maguire told BT Sport after the match.

“It is disappointing to concede in the last minute, especially at a set-play when we didn’t play well, we didn’t play at our best but were comfortable in the game.

“They didn’t create, they had a lot of possession after we scored the first goal but they didn’t create chances and it looked like we were going to see it out 1-0 and to concede the way we did, is really poor.

“We need to play better [in Italy] that what we have done tonight. I felt we did enough to win 1-0 although they probably had the majority of the game but we had the best chances of the game.

“But we need to play better and we know we can play better. It is going to be an exciting tie next Thursday and an important one for us. We have got to go there and play a lot better than we did tonight and we can go through.”

