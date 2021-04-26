Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains row between Harry Maguire and Fred at Elland Road

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the furious row between Harry Maguire and Fred late on in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Leeds on Sunday.

With both sides chasing a winner, captain Harry Maguire took umbrage with something Fred said and let fly at the Brazilian midfielder.

Journalists at the game heard an incensed Maguire brand Fred “a fucking idiot” during a break in play in the 72nd minute, while Fred didn’t back down from the English defender.

Solskjaer was asked about the row after the match, with the United boss revealing that he doesn’t want a side full of “nice guys” and explaining that he encourages his players to demand the highest standards of their teammates.

“We have got a group that demands a lot of each other,” Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News. “The standard is high, both in training and the game.

“It’s not just about being a nice guy and cajoling. We demand maximum effort.

“I was really proud in the second half how strong we looked, how we dominated the possession, the regains, how quickly we won the ball back and never felt they threatened our goal in the second half.

“But we missed a little bit today, an extra spark to win the game.”

Maguire has been known to let the expletives fly on occasion and he cut a frustrated figure at Elland Road as his side couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Sunday’s stalemate represents United’s eighth goalless draw of the season but the Red Devils remain on track to finish in second place in the Premier League, remaining unbeaten in their last 24 away games in the competition.

Next up for United is the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday before a tantalising clash with fierce rivals Liverpool next Sunday.

