Harry Maguire tells Man United he wants English-speaking defender to play alongside

Harry Maguire has reportedly indicated to Manchester United that he wants the club to sign an English-speaking or English-born defender as his new centre-half partner.

Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of central defenders this summer as the current first-choice pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof has flattered to deceive on occasion.

While Eric Bailly is in talks over a new contract, United will still look to bring in a new centre-half when the transfer window reopens.

According to Duncan Castles, Maguire has made it clear to the club that he would prefer an English-speaking or English-born defender to partner him at the back.

The Red Devils captain believes it’s important to have a player who would complement him at the heart of United’s defence, as well as someone who appreciates and understands the culture of English football.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White has been mentioned as a potential signing but United would likely face competition for the 23-year-old.

United legend Paul Scholes has repeatedly highlighted the importance of signing a new centre-back while Rio Ferdinand, arguably the club’s greatest-ever central defender, hinted that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks confidence in his current back four.

“If I had one question to ask Ole that would be it. Why do you keep playing two holding midfielders? Why do you keep playing two defensive midfielders in this team?” Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel.

“We’re playing with one less player in an attacking position all the time. Other teams have more players attacking against us because of the amount of players they can release to go forward because of the confidence they’ve got in their defenders.

“I’d love the answer to that question. That would be one of my big questions for him, 100 per cent. Because you can’t spend 80 and 50 odd million for the right-back and for the centre-back, 35 plus for the other centre-back and 30 odd for the other left-back and still be having issues at the back.

“There’s a problem, it’s not right. You can’t be spending that type of money and still be saying, ‘I’m going to protect them’, it doesn’t make sense.”

