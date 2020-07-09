Harry Maguire Accused Of ‘Laughing At Everyone’ In Latest Scathing Attack From Former Spurs Star

When you cost as much as Harry Maguire did, the spotlight is always going to be on any errors.

Someone who seems to be examining Maguire’s performances with more scrutiny than most is former Spurs playmaker Rafael van der Vaart.

Early on this season, van der Vaart compared Maguire to a Sunday League player and his latest comments on the Manchester United captain are equally insulting.

Van der Vaart mocked Maguire after the English defender was left for dead by Junior Stanislas when United hosted Bournemouth last weekend.

While United went on to claim a 5-2 win in an eventful encounter, Maguire flattered to deceive and he was torn asunder by van der Vaart.

Discussing Maguire’s error during a show on Dutch TV station Ziggo, van der Vaart said: “I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: ‘I screw up, but I earn so much. They really believe I’m good.’

Last night, Rafael van der Vaart again made it clear that he's not a fan on Maguire: "I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: "I'm so shit at football, but I earn so much. They really believe I'm good." I really think so, he laughs at everyone." [@ZS_Voetbal] pic.twitter.com/nBKt0DnNr6 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 9, 2020

“I really think so, he laughs at everyone.”

Maguire became the most expensive defender in history when United splashed out €87 million to pry him away from Leicester City last summer.

But if you believe van der Vaart’s long-standing assessment of the centre-half, Maguire isn’t all he’s cracked up to be.

“When I go to see an amateur club on Sunday, I can find three players who can play like him (Maguire). I mean that,” van der Vaart said last October.

“It might be silly to say it, but he won’t hear it anyway.

“We are talking about a €90 million signing here. (If Maguire is worth €90 million) then van Dijk is worth €300 million.”