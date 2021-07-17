Harry Kane’s teammates believe he may not return to Tottenham training

The future of the Spurs striker remains up in the air.

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur and, apparently, his England teammates believe that the 27-year-old may refuse to return for preseason training with the North London club.

After last season, Kane appeared to signal his intention to pursue a new challenge after a decade with Spurs without a trophy.

Spurs are determined to keep hold of their centre-forward but according to a report in The Telegraph, Kane’s England teammates reckon that he could attempt to force through his move away by refusing to rejoin his club for preseason training.

Manchester City emerged as front-runners for Kane’s signature as Pep Guardiola is eager to replace Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium in May.

During Euro 2020, it was reported that City lodged a £100 million bid for Kane but there have been no developments on that front, although it’s understood that the defending Premier League champions remain optimistic of reaching an agreement with Spurs for their talisman.

New Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo addressed Kane’s future at a press conference on Friday and he appeared surprisingly confident of keeping hold of Kane for the season ahead.

“I have no doubts in my mind. What I wish is for Harry to recover well and have a good rest,” he said.

“When he arrives he will feel that he has to commit himself to become better. We are ambitious, we want to do well and we count on Harry to do that.

“Harry is our player, period. There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to rest. When he returns we can have a good conversation. I am looking forward to him joining the group.”

