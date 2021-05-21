Harry Kane explains why Jose Mourinho didn’t work out at Spurs

“We didn’t quite have enough leadership that we needed at the time.”

Harry Kane has opened up on the main differences between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are set for a busy summer, with Kane linked with a move away from the club as well as the ongoing pursuit of a new manager.

Kane has been discussing the last two managers at Spurs and the English centre-forward gave his honest opinion on Mourinho and Pochettino.

“Pochettino was the perfect guy for me,” Kane told Gary Neville on The Overlap. “We worked so hard, training was so tough, we did a lot of work in the gym.

“I was at a real development stage in my career, just developing into my body and things like that. That extra training, extra gym work and his guidance gave me a load of confidence.

“I’d been playing Europa League for him and was scoring goals just waiting for the opportunity in the Prem. Thankfully, I got it against Villa away, I scored a deflected free-kick and from then, I pretty much started every game with him.

“We built up a really good relationship and we understood each other, not just with football but personally as well. We had some great years and some great moments. Obviously I would have loved to have won a trophy with him but it didn’t quite happen. I’ll always cherish the relationship and the years we had together.”

Pochettino spent five years with Spurs before he was dismissed on 18 November, 2019. The Argentine was replaced by Mourinho the very next day.

Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho

Mourinho lasted less than a year and a half at the North London club and Kane has explained why the Portuguese coach never quite clicked with Spurs.

“It was pretty much completely different if I’m honest,” Kane said of Mourinho’s arrival.

“In terms of the style of play, the way they’d set up and the different tactical training we would do. With Mauricio, we did a lot of gym-based work whereas Jose wasn’t as much into that.

“Jose, obviously, expected us to be men and act like men on the pitch, to have leaders on the pitch. To be honest, that’s probably where it didn’t quite work out with Jose. We didn’t quite have enough leadership that we needed at the time.

“The club was in a difficult stage with Mauricio getting sacked. It’s never easy with a new manager coming in but I had a great relationship with Jose.

“We got on really well from minute one. I think we understood each other. We had a similar mentality in how we saw stuff on the pitch, off the pitch and in training. We built that relationship and, again, it’s a shame that we couldn’t go on to win things.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with Mauricio and Jose, two incredible managers, so that’s only helped me in my career.”

