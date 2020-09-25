Harry Arter pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans ahead of Nottingham Forest debut

Harry Arter has penned an emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after ending his 10-year association with the club.

Earlier this week, Harry Arter completed his permanent transfer from Bournemouth to Nottingham Forest.

While the Republic of Ireland international spent the last two seasons on loan away from the Cherries – at Cardiff City and then Fulham – his parent club has been Bournemouth since 2010.

Arter made his 256th and final appearance for Bournemouth in their recent Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace but he did not feature in the dramatic penalty shootout after being withdrawn in the last few minutes.

The 30-year-old will always have a special place in his heart for Bournemouth and ahead of his Forest debut against Huddersfield on Friday night, Arter fondly remembered his time at Dean Court in a heartfelt letter to his now-former club’s supporters.

“A message to say thank you,” Arter wrote, as quoted in the Bournemouth Echo.

“Ten years have passed since the day I signed for the club and then officially leaving.

𝟮𝟱𝟲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀.

𝟮𝟵 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀.

𝟭𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀. One Harry Arter 👏#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/Yy4jfbX3zc — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 22, 2020

“What we achieved is something I wouldn’t ever have dreamed of and I feel so proud to have played a part in that.

“I was able to live out my dream of playing in the Premier League with a group of players, staff and fans who all dreamed of the same thing which made it totally unique and special.

“There are so many staff members who I could thank but Eddie Howe, Richard Hughes and the boys who were there from the League One team all the way up to the Premier League deserve special praise.

“I leave after a disappointing season for the club but I have no doubt you will be in the Premier League soon… hopefully joining Nottingham Forest!!!

“With JT and his coaching staff in charge and Neill Blake, the club have fantastic people and I wish you all the best.

“Lastly to the fans. It’s fair to say it was a bit of a love-hate relationship at the start with the countless bookings!!

“But without doubt, you fans have made my footballing journey so enjoyable.

“I have shared every emotion with you from the best moments in my life to, without doubt, the hardest moments.

“But the love and support you all showed is something me and my family will never forget.”

