Granit Xhaka calls out Patrice Evra for inciting trolls with punditry

Granit Xhaka believes that former players need to take more responsibility for what they say as the Arsenal midfielder pointed the finger at Patrice Evra for stoking up criticism with his recent comments.

Patrice Evra recently revealed that fellow countryman and Gunners legend Thierry Henry refuses to watch Arsenal when Granit Xhaka is captain, which intensified the already vitriolic abuse aimed at Xhaka on social media.

Evra made the comments after Xhaka was sent off against Burnley in December and Xhaka has insisted that it’s a style of analysis that is only promoted in England.

Xhaka told The Guardian: “There have been comments made by Evra, Henry … they make them as ex-players, sometimes about the performance of a particular player, and they kind of invite that wave of social media criticism.

WOW…. Patrice Evra with REVELATIONS 😳 Theirry Henry turns off an Arsenal game when he sees Xhaka as captain leading out the Arsenal team 😳 pic.twitter.com/OIJn7xy2jc — SK Vibemaker (@SKVibemaker) December 13, 2020

“I think some pundits might actually be provoking that criticism. It’s something you never see in Switzerland or Germany, that just doesn’t happen. It seems to be rather unique to the United Kingdom.”

Xhaka has been on the receiving end of criticism on numerous occasions throughout his Arsenal career and the Switzerland international remains a divisive figure among supporters.

His relationship with Arsenal fans came to an ugly head in late 2019, when Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy for his reaction to the crowd response to his substitution against Crystal Palace.

But Xhaka has insisted that there must be limits to the criticism and revealed that no players should have to tolerate comments being made about their families simply because of a below-par performance on the pitch.

“There have to be boundaries to the criticism,” Xhaka said. “For example, there should be no references to any player’s family, personal attacks and certainly no mention of any player’s children. Criticise the player and his game by all means but keep it within that area. Don’t go too far.

“I had the big thing against Palace … I’ve also had the Burnley issue … and October 2019 was the hardest time for me as a footballer. But the attacks on my wife and the targeted comments about my daughter, my friends – that’s really beyond the pale. One of the problems is we don’t know who is writing this stuff; this is the nature of social media.

“As I say, criticise the player. I’m the one on the pitch. But your family and friends are nothing to do with it. It’s happened recently with [the Manchester United striker] Anthony Martial and his wife receiving some hostile comments. You have to ask yourself: ‘Why?’”

Read More About: Arsenal, Granit Xhaka, patrice evra