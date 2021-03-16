Spurs legend suggests club is too big for Matt Doherty

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has suggested that the club might be too big for Matt Doherty.

Matt Doherty recently opened up on his struggles since his move to Spurs last August but the Irishman explained that he felt that he had started to turn the corner for Jose Mourinho’s side.

But Doherty endured a difficult afternoon on Sunday, when Spurs were beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Doherty’s performance against the Gunners prompted former Spurs defender Graham Roberts to raise doubts about the Dubliner’s suitability for the club.

Maybe club to big for him — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 14, 2021

In a subsequent social media post, Roberts insisted that Doherty is not a right-back and has struggled to adapt to the responsibilities expected of him under Mourinho.

It’s not the first time this season that Doherty has had to deal with suggestions that he is finding it difficult to transition from his preferred position at Wolves, right wing-back, to a more defensive role.

Premier League great Michael Owen had that exact criticism of Doherty when he analysed the North London derby for Premier League Productions at the weekend.

“Right from the start. There was so much space,” Owen said of the area Doherty was responsible for.

“Kieran Tierney getting loads of opportunities down that left-hand side. And Doherty, I think everybody seen him as a wing-back for Wolves and playing fantastically well as that.

“But I really don’t think he’s a right-back. He’s not a good enough defender.

“Granted that he didn’t get much help from the likes of Gareth Bale. And a lot of the time, it was Hojbjerg who was going to double up with him.

“But virtually every promising Arsenal attack came from that left-hand side of Arsenal’s.”

