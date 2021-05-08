Graham Potter discusses plans for Shane Duffy after early return from Celtic loan

“He’s had to deal with a lot.”

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has opened up on Shane Duffy’s return from Celtic and vowed to offer as much support as the defender needs to rebuild his confidence.

Duffy has spoken about his struggles with Celtic since joining his dream club last September and the Republic of Ireland captain thanked Celtic in his farewell statement on Friday.

An injury meant that Duffy had to return to Brighton before the Scottish Premiership season finishes and he has already rejoined the Seagulls squad.

“He’s had a tough time, I would say. Sometimes in football things don’t go as you want them to go,” Potter told The Daily Record.

“Shane’s had some tough challenges off the pitch, losing his father just before he went to Celtic was a huge challenge for him, as you can imagine. He’s had to deal with a lot.

“He, more than anybody, would have liked it to have worked out better than it did up at Celtic but that’s football.

“From our perspective, he’s always welcome here, he’s been a fantastic servant for this club, well-liked in the dressing room, so it’s important for us now to help him get back on his feet and to put him in an environment where he feels secure and enjoys his football and that’s what we will try to do for the next couple of weeks.”

Duffy has two years left on his Brighton contract but it remains to be seen whether he will be part of Potter’s plans next season as the centre-half had lost his place with the Seagulls prior to his Celtic loan.

Potter gave little away regarding Duffy’s future but the Brighton manager promised to speak with the defender before making any decisions.

“He’s like quite a few guys, we have to sit down and plan and see where everybody is at because some players feel that they need to go and play and some players are happy being here,” Potter continued.

“But now is not really the time to think about that; it’s a time to finish of the season well. Shane will be training with us and supporting the guys like he does all of the time.”

