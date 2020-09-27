Graeme Souness pays Thiago the ultimate compliment

Graeme Souness has given his take on Liverpool’s signings in the transfer window.

Never shy to offer a divisive opinion, Graeme Souness has paid Thiago Alcantara the ultimate compliment although the Liverpool legend still has one question mark regarding the signing of Diogo Jota.

While praising the financial aspect of Liverpool’s deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Thiago, who was believed to be Jurgen Klopp’s top target over the summer, Souness compared the Spanish midfielder to the greatest player he’s ever played against.

“Zico was the best I played against, I don’t think I got within two yards of him in maybe eight times I played against him in the course of my career with Liverpool, Sampdoria and Scotland,” Souness wrote in the Sunday Times.

“He was one of those rare players that always seemed to have an extra yard of space to play in, the radar to see several moves ahead, the intelligence to be perfectly positioned when he received the ball and the perfect weight of touch to open the game out rather than taking it towards an opponent.

“I suspect that many current Premier League players may find Thiago Alacantara as difficult to deal with.

“I reckon Thiago should find British football a breeze because he’s that good, too. Whenever you buy a player as a manager, you’re always trying to eliminate risk. Thiago ticks all the boxes – tremendous work rate, vastly experienced, he’s a creator but doesn’t shy away from the hard yards either.”

Fresh from his treble-winning season with Bayern Munich, Thiago cost Liverpool just £27 million which is almost universally seen to be one of the best bargains in recent memory.

Diogo Jota, who reached an agreement with the Reds on the same day that Thiago was announced, cost £40 million, which could rise to £45 million.

And the only concern that Souness has about Jota is the level of experience the Portuguese forward has when compared to Thiago.

“Thiago will understand that you’re playing in cup finals every week because the opposition badly wants to beat you,” Souness added. “He can deal with all that.

“That would be my only question mark against Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s other new signing. At Wolves, it wasn’t a cup final every week but it will be at Liverpool, so he has to show that he’s ready for that.

“Otherwise, he fits the bill to deputise anywhere in that front three. He’s got great technique and understanding of the game.”

Read More About: Graeme Souness, Liverpool, thiago