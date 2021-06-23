Graeme Souness blasts Steve Clarke’s tactics after Scotland’s Euro 2020 exit

“I might be criticised for saying that but it’s true.”

Graeme Souness has strongly ridiculed the tactics of Steve Clarke as Scotland crashed out of Euro 2020 after Tuesday night’s defeat to Croatia.

Scotland suffered a 3-1 defeat to Croatia at Hampden Park, leaving Clarke’s side rooted to the bottom of Group D with just one point to their name at the tournament.

Scotland legend Souness believes that Clarke got his gameplan all wrong for the final group match and failed to react in time to how his team was performing against Croatia.

“We had to have more of the ball,” Souness said on ITV. “We played second fiddle for a long time and it was more of the same but you can’t wait until the last ten minutes to make changes, it’s too late by then.

Graeme Souness on Scotland

“When we scored it could have been the turning point and that was the time to change it.”

Souness accused Clarke of utilising outdated tactics against Croatia and criticised the Scottish boss for his lack of adaptability.

The ex-Scotland midfielder explained what he would have switched up on Tuesday night but paid tribute to the performance of Croatia in Glasgow.

“I’d like to have changed things in the second half. The plan in the first half clearly wasn’t working – they had 68 per cent possession,” Souness continued.

“I’d have taken a striker off and tried to get a bit more possession in midfield and build from there.

“We went too long at times, we tried to hit Lyndon Dykes too often. It was tactics from the past, it made us look like a team from the past. I might be criticised for saying that but it’s true.

“The manager has a group of players and it’s up to the manager to come up with the ideas and a way of playing which he thinks will get the best out of that group of players but I would have liked him to change certain things in the second half.

“I would have had Nathan Patterson on earlier as Stephen O’Donnell had problems down his flank all night. The direction of his finish was superb but it was an avoidable goal.

“So I’m disappointed but it’s not totally unexpected, because this Croatia team are a really good side when they get on the front foot.”

