Graeme Souness slams Harry Maguire for ‘diving’ against West Brom

Share and Enjoy !

Graeme Souness has dismissed Harry Maguire’s complaints after the Manchester United captain insisted he felt the contact warranted a penalty in the second half of their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

After the match, which saw Man United lose even more ground in the Premier League title race, Harry Maguire revealed that he was confident a spot-kick would be given by referee Craig Pawson after an incident on the hour-mark.

Maguire went down in the box under contact from West Brom centre-half Semi Ajayi and immediately turned around to claim for a penalty.

The VAR review that was called to examine the foul ultimately spotted that Maguire had been offside in the build-up and no penalty was awarded.

“I was so certain it was a penalty. I don’t understand why he’s been sent to check it,” Maguire said.

“I’m goalside of the defender, I feel a touch on my shoulder, he’s pulling me back, and then I feel a clip on my heels as well.

“It was minimal, but it’s a penalty, especially after the referee points to the spot you think there’s no chance it’s getting overturned.

“I was so confident it was going to be given, but it seems like the decisions at the moment are going against us.

“We can’t be relying on VAR though, we huffed and puffed and have to improve.”

Souness had a much different view of the incident, with the former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder insisting that Maguire was guilty of simulation.

Addressing Maguire’s post-match interview, Souness claimed that the United centre-half should never have hit the deck the way he did given the minimal contact.

“Clearly offside and he goes to ground like he’s been hit by a baseball bat, diving!” Souness said of the Maguire incident on Sky Sports.

🗣️ "He goes to ground as if he has been hit with a baseball bat." Graeme Souness felt that Manchester Utd captain Harry Maguire dived to win the penalty against West Brom which was eventually overturned via VAR. pic.twitter.com/mtv6RS4HZx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021

“He said that he thinks it’s a penalty, that’s not enough to bring him down the way he goes down. He throws himself to the ground and they all appeal.

“Even Rashford, who is on the far side, is putting his arms up and putting the referee under pressure.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Graeme Souness, Harry Maguire, Manchester United, Premier League, west brom