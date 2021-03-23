Graeme Souness anticipates what would happen if Roy Keane gets Celtic job

Graeme Souness believes that it would be great for Scottish football if Roy Keane is appointed Celtic manager.

Following the recent resignation of Neil Lennon, Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager and Keane continues to be linked with the club at which he closed out his playing career.

While he is not frontrunner for the Parkhead position, Keane is third favourite to return to Celtic in a managerial capacity and go to battle with Steven Gerrard, who recently delivered Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title in ten years.

According to former Rangers player and manager, Graeme Souness, the appointment of Keane at Celtic would cause great excitement at Glasgow and further afield as the Hoops look to bounce back from a disastrous season.

“Rangers and Celtic are arguably the hardest jobs in British football because you’re judged on four games and expected to wipe the floor with everybody else, so the criticism and pressure is severe,” Souness wrote in the Times.

“This was a make or break season for Gerrard, I don’t think he could have stayed if Celtic had won a tenth consecutive title, knowing the pressures up there. There always has to be a loser and Neil Lennon, who I’ve worked with on television and have a lot of time for, has lost the league and his job.

“Don’t expect Celtic to roll over and accept this as the norm. They will respond this summer.

“I can’t second guess their board, but if they went for Roy Keane, as a report suggested, it would light the touch paper and be great for the Scottish game because people throughout football and far beyond Scotland would be talking about the rivalry with those two personalities in charge.

“When you’re employed by either club, you soon learn what it means to the supporters. I believe there’s four clubs in Britain that are institutions — Rangers and Celtic in Glasgow and Liverpool and Manchester United in England. I’m sure supporters of other clubs up and down the country will disagree, but that’s how I see it.”

