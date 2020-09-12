Graeme Souness explains how Leeds did Liverpool ‘an enormous favour’

Graeme Souness is not often known to be someone who likes to put a positive spin on matters.

For the most part, Graeme Souness falls into the ‘curmudgeonly’ category of Premier League pundits but he saw the positives for Liverpool after his former side’s hard-fought 4-3 victory over Leeds United.

Liverpool needed a late penalty from Mohamed Salah to secure all three points after Leeds equalised on three separate occasions in a breathless opening game of the season for both sides.

While some, like ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, spotted some concerning aspects of the Reds’ defence in their first game of their title defence, Souness believes Leeds did Jurgen Klopp a favour.

Souness claimed that Klopp can now point to the relentlessness and desire of Leeds as proof that every team will treat Liverpool differently now that they are reigning league champions.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness explained: “That has been a great night for Liverpool in the sense that the manager can now say ‘this is what you’re going to get, you’re the champions, you’re everyone’s cup final and everyone is going to work as hard as you from now until the end of the season so be ready for it.’

“I think Leeds have done Liverpool an enormous favour tonight.”

Souness was full of praise for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and commended Leeds for pulling a Liverpool on Liverpool.

Souness continued: “Leeds hunted them down today for the largest part of that game and I don’t think Liverpool enjoyed the experience.

“Liverpool normally do that to teams they play. They normally hunt them down, put them under pressure, outwork them but tonight Liverpool were outworked.

“Tonight, Leeds had more possession at Anfield than Liverpool did. I don’t think I’ve seen that before with this Liverpool team.”

