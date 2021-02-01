Graeme Souness believes Kenny Dalglish wouldn’t have tolerated Mo Salah’s style of play

Graeme Souness believes there’d have been dressing room bust-ups if Mo Salah was playing in the legendary Liverpool team led by Kenny Dalglish.

Mo Salah got back among the goals on Sunday, scoring twice in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over West Ham to bring the Reds up to third place in the Premier League table.

Graeme Souness marvelled at Salah’s control for his second goal and wondered after the game whether the Egyptian forward was the greediest player in Premier League history.

What a counter-attack that is! 😨 Liverpool break from West Ham's corner and Mo Salah puts the finishing touches on a rapid and clinical counter-attack. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Souness also claimed that former teammate Kenny Dalglish would not have tolerated Salah’s style of play and obsession with goals if they were in the same side.

“I sit and watch Liverpool play and I think, if Kenny had been playing with him, they’d have been fighting each other in the dressing room after every game, he wouldn’t have tolerated it,” Souness told Sky Sports after the 3-1 victory.

🗣 "Have you ever seen anyone greedier than him?" 🗣 "If he's getting me to Champions League finals, winning leagues, do what you like." Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp discuss Mo Salah's mentality when it comes to goalscoring. pic.twitter.com/pBAqo02RxO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2021

“But his numbers, he’ll say at the end of the career to look at his numbers.

“That touch there with your wrong foot, he’s actually got over it and touched it into the ground so it wouldn’t go through to the goalkeeper. Magnificent touch.”

Salah remains the Premier League’s top scorer this season and is well on track for his third Premier League Golden Boot since his 2017 move from Roma.

Salah’s brace against West Ham saw him become the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals or more across all competitions in four consecutive seasons since Ian Rush’s feat between 1981 and 1987.

Praising Salah’s achievement, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “I work on a daily basis together with him and he will never stop having a massive desire for scoring goals. For sure not.

“He is a world-class player, there is no doubt about that. How I said in the last few weeks when we didn’t score that many, the only thing you can do is try and try and try again. You have to make good decisions, or better decisions.

“Tonight he didn’t force it. As I said, the first goal was a proper smart goal and in the last few weeks he probably would have tried to shoot through the legs or whatever, but this was really keeping the overview and chipping the ball into the far corner. Top-class goal.”

