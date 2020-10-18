Graeme Souness’ goalkeeping analysis sparks laughter after Spurs draw

For all of Graeme Souness’ strengths, Sky Sports likely don’t bring him in every week for hot goalkeeping takes.

Graeme Souness is always a banker to provide a soundbite and his interactions with other Sky Sports pundits often make for great television but his opinion on goalkeeper techniques is not exactly his strong suit.

Souness was on punditry duty on Sunday, when he watched Tottenham Hotspur throw away a three goal lead against London rivals West Ham.

For more than an hour, Spurs enjoyed a 3-0 lead over the Hammers but a remarkable turnaround was capped off by Manuel Lanzini with one of the final kicks of the game.

In his analysis of the final goal, Souness paid particular attention to Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and insisted that the Frenchman should have got a hand to the strike.

Souness criticised Lloris, a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, for reaching with his right hand for the shot that always looked destined for the top corner.

But the view from the goalkeepers’ union is clear as Watford stopper Ben Foster couldn’t help but see the funny side of Souness’ attempt at breaking down goalkeeping techniques.

Graeme souness trying to explain goalkeeping techniques make me lol hard😂😂 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) October 18, 2020

It’s not the first time that Souness has expressed doubts about Lloris as the former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder wrote in his Times column last year about the need for Jose Mourinho to replace Lloris if he was to begin challenging for Premier League titles.

Mourinho, like most viewers, didn’t blame Lloris for the late goal but the Spurs coach decided to praise the Hammers’ fightback instead.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “Of course, I have to analyse the second half and I have to do it internally but for you, I’d prefer just to say that football happened and I’d prefer to praise West Ham’s belief.

“It’s not easy to be losing 3-0 and to be dominated because we had the game under control. It’s not easy to keep the belief.

“I knew that they are a completely different team this season than they were last season so I give them credit but of course to concede three goals and to lose an advantage of three goals is a big punishment. But eventually it was deserved.”

