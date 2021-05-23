Graeme Souness heaps praise on Liverpool players nobody talks about

“They were the catalyst for everything that’s been good about Liverpool.”

Graeme Souness believes Liverpool’s midfielders have not received the recognition they deserve over the past few seasons as the former Reds manager and player paid tribute to Georginio Wijnaldum, who looks set to leave Anfield.

Wijnaldum was full of emotion as he left Anfield for what is likely the last time, with the Dutch midfielder expected to join a new club this summer.

Souness named Wijnaldum as one of three Liverpool midfield players who did not get the same level of praise as their teammates elsewhere on the pitch over the past few years.

“When you look back at the three years of Liverpool’s success, before this year, everyone talks about the front three, the defence, the goalkeeper but no one seemed to talk about the midfield,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“Along with Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum and James Milner – they were the driving force. They weren’t silky, clever or cute passers of the ball, they don’t dribble with it, but they were the catalyst for everything that’s been good about Liverpool, for me.

“They won the ball early and high up the park, they did it simply and accurately. That part of the team, for me, was overlooked. They’ve been fabulous.”

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and he has won the Premier League, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup in his time with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Wijnaldum, who has been linked with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, insists that he will be a Liverpool fan for life and the 30-year-old expressed his hope to return to Anfield as a supporter.

“If it’s possible, I would love to come back,” Wijnaldum told the club website. “The feeling I have, the feeling my family has with this club, is only good things.

“I hope that it would be possible that I come back to watch a game and support Liverpool because I will be a Liverpool supporter for life.”

