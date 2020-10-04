Graeme Souness can’t wrap his head around Man United signing

The current transfer window is looking like it will go down as a curious one for Manchester United.

At the time of writing, Donny van de Beek remains the only new signing for United and Graeme Souness is struggling to come to grips with the logic behind that particular transfer.

While it’s looking likely that Edinson Cavani will become a United player before Monday’s deadline, Graeme Souness is the latest in a long line of pundits to question the Red Devils’ recruitment strategy over the past few months.

Evra 🗣"It was embarrassing we did not even get him" Souness 🗣"It was like he was available lets get him" @Evra & Graeme Souness debate Manchester United's transfer window pic.twitter.com/23U737rhix — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

“Do you think they needed Donny van de Beek?” Souness asked on Sky Sports, via the Mirror. “Where are you going to play him? When you look at the makeup of that midfield it’s really interesting going forward.

“They’ve got three numbers 10s really, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. It was like, ‘Oh he’s available, let’s get him’, instead of trying to strengthen your weakest areas.

“They’ve addressed the keeper, a centre-back is paramount. There is no forward thinking, ‘this is where we are, this where we will be in six months’.”

Van de Beek signed for United after a £35 million deal was agreed with Ajax but the Dutch midfielder has yet to start for his new club in the Premier League.

A lot can change in the next 24 hours but the fact that United had identified the right wing, left-back and centre-half as priorities when the window opened only to sign a central midfielder and target a centre-forward has puzzled quite a few supporters.

Souness doubts

Souness also questioned the rationale of the rumoured Cavani approach, harking back to Gary Neville’s insistence that United would no longer be in the market for targeting players who might be past their prime.

Souness added: “I heard Gary talking to us six months ago, saying: ‘We’re not going down that route anymore of signing old players’.

“What do they go and do? Go and bring the guy from China (Ighalo) and now they’re talking about signing Cavani.”

