Graeme Souness brands Chelsea duo “dopes” for role in David McGoldrick goal

Few things bug Graeme Souness as much as players switching off at set-pieces.

Graeme Souness branded Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante “dopes” for their roles in the opening goal when Chelsea hosted Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

While Chelsea fought back to a dominant 4-1 victory, it was the Blades who opened the scoring when David McGoldrick reacted first and flicked the ball into the back of the net after 10 minutes.

The move started with a Sheffield United corner that was taken quickly and every Chelsea player placed in or around the 18-yard area.

And in his analysis of the opening goal, Souness slammed Kante and Ziyech for their lack of awareness from the corner.

“For Ziyech and Kante this is inexcusable,” Souness said on Sky Sports. “They turned their backs on the play.

“They’ve obviously been told where they should stand for set-pieces…

“But they should have been going backwards in their positions and assessing the situation, where’s the danger?

“These are big players… I worked with the great Ronnie Moran and he would tell us as set-pieces ‘look for the dope’.

“Ziyech and Kante were the dopes there. They turned their backs on the play… you just don’t do that.”

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner ensured that all three points would go to Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea are now in fifth place in the Premier League, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

Above Chelsea are table-topping Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Southampton.

