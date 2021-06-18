Few people enjoyed their Friday night more than the former Liverpool midfielder.

Graeme Souness was in fine form before, during and after Scotland and England played out a 0-0 draw at Wembley in their Euro 2020 clash and he was particularly impressed with Billy Gilmour.

Souness delighted in England’s failure to break down Scotland’s stubborn defence and he sang the praises of Steve Clarke’s charges, whose organisation and energy withstood the challenge posed by the English attack for 90 minutes.

“Billy Gilmour is the best player on the pitch. Never gives the ball away which is fabulous for a midfielder,” Souness said at half-time on ITV.

England were one of the favourites to go the whole way at Euro 2020 but Gareth Southgate’s team have only scored one goal in two games, which comes in stark contrast to the early performances put in by fellow contenders France, Belgium and Italy.

Souness lapped up every moment of Scotland’s showing at Wembley and suggested that England could do with a Gilmour of their own.

“They need a Billy Gilmour,” Souness said. “They need a maestro. They’ve got [Kalvin] Phillips and [Declan] Rice – two peas out of the same pod.

“This is England, at home and they’re not threatening. But I saw that against Croatia.

“I think the two central midfielders, you need a different type of player in there in the centre. Billy Gilmour, unfortunately he’s Scottish.”

Scotland may be rooted to the bottom of Group D but you’d be forgiven for believing they’d reached the Euro 2020 final judging by the reaction of Clarke’s players to Friday’s draw.

Gilmour didn’t feature in Scotland’s group opener against the Czech Republic but he may well have guaranteed himself a place in the Scottish midfield for many years to come based on his performance against England on Friday night.

