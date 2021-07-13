What looked like complete composure was actually a lack of realisation that Italy had just become Euro 2020 Champions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma proved to be the hero of Sunday’s Euro 2020 shootout as the Italian goalkeeper saved penalties from both Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, while Marcus Rashford saw his effort cannon off the post.

It was Donnarumma’s save from Saka, fifth in England’s line-up of penalty takers, that ultimately secured the win for Italy but the ‘keeper displayed little excitement when he returned to his feet after getting a hand to the youngster’s shot.

Donnarumma didn’t know Italy had won after he saved Saka’s penalty

While viewers lauded Donnarumma for being ice cold with his reaction to the Euro 2020-winning save, the 22-year-old has now admitted that he was simply unaware that the match was over.

“I didn’t celebrate on the penalty because I didn’t realise we had won,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia.

“I was already down after Jorginho’s missed penalty and I thought we had lost, but instead I had to continue.

“Now, with VAR, they always look at your feet because you can’t be in front of the line, so I turned to the referee to see if everything was okay.

“Then I saw my teammates coming towards me and everything started from there. I didn’t understand anything!”

Donnarumma was named the best player of Euro 2020 for some incredible performances between the sticks for Roberto Mancini’s side and at the age of 22, he has already established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in world football.

Donnarumma is expected to be officially announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player in the coming days, having agreed to move to the Parc des Princes upon the expiry of his AC Milan contract.

There have been reports that the Italian shot-stopper may have to fight for PSG’s No. 1 shirt, however, as Keylor Navas is expected to start the season as the Ligue 1 giants’ first-choice ‘keeper.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy