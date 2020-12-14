Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away aged 73

Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

French media has reported that Gerard Houllier, who had a managerial career that spanned almost four decades, passed away on Monday morning.

Houllier is perhaps best known for his time in charge of Liverpool, when he guided the Reds to a 2001 cup treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup.

Houllier joined Liverpool in 1998 and initially shared the role with Roy Evans but the Frenchman took sole charge of the team for six years.

Having made his name in France with spells in charge of Lens and Paris Saint-Germain, Houllier’s final club role came at Aston Villa almost a decade ago.

It’s reported that Houllier, who had ongoing heart problems, recently underwent open heart surgery in Paris.

Tributes have been pouring in for Houllier after the tragic news broke on Monday morning.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man.”

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker wrote: “Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people.”

Jamie Carragher revealed that he’d only spoken to Houllier last month as he expressed his devastation.

The ex-Liverpool defender tweeted: “Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

