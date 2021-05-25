Georginio Wijnaldum names only Liverpool regret as next move draws closer

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are battling it out for the midfielder’s signature.

Georginio Wijnaldum has yet to decide on his next club after confirming the end of his spell with Liverpool on Sunday.

Wijnaldum received a guard of honour at Anfield in Liverpool’s final game of the season and the victory, which was an emotional affair for the Dutchman, secured Champions League football for the Reds next season.

Wijnaldum praised the club after the win over Crystal Palace and he admitted that he can’t wait to return to Anfield as a fan.

“If it’s possible, I would love to come back,” Wijnaldum told the club website. “The feeling I have, the feeling my family has with this club, is only good things.

“I hope that it would be possible that I come back to watch a game and support Liverpool because I will be a Liverpool supporter for life.”

Along with Barcelona and Bayern, it’s reported that four other unnamed clubs are interested in Wijnaldum, who has been at Liverpool for the past five years.

Georginio Wijnaldum has one regret

The 30-year-old leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side with a Premier League, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup to his name but Wijnaldum conceded that he has one regret from his final season with the Reds.

“The only regret I probably will have is that I couldn’t leave with a title or a prize [this season], that would be really, really good for me, for the fans and for everyone,” Wijnaldum said.

“But everyone knows the circumstances we had during the season. It was really difficult – really difficult.

“But if you look how we changed it around, what I just said before, a few weeks ago I don’t think a lot of people would have thought that we could finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

“I’m happy we could bring Liverpool to the Champions League and that I basically put them in a good spot when I leave.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool