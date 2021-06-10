Georginio Wijnaldum promises to reveal truth about Liverpool departure

“People look at it from the outside and don’t understand it.”

Georginio Wijnaldum has hinted that there was more to his Liverpool departure than met the eye but the Dutch midfielder vowed to wait until after Euro 2020 to discuss the real reason he called time on his spell at Anfield.

On Thursday afternoon, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that they had signed Wijnaldum to a three-year deal after the 30-year-old decided to decline the offer of a new contract from Liverpool.

Wijnaldum bid an emotional farewell to the Reds last month and fought back tears on the final day of the Premier League season.

Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG after leaving Liverpool

Wijnaldum appeared destined for a move to Barcelona but it’s reported that the La Liga giants could not match the offer that PSG placed on the table.

Reluctant to discuss his Liverpool departure while preparing for Euro 2020 with the Netherlands, Wijnaldum suggested that there was more to the story than many believe.

“Now is not the time to talk about Liverpool and the reason I left,” he told Voetbal International. “Someday I will do that, after the tournament. Then it will become clear to everyone why things went the way they did.

“People look at it from the outside and don’t understand it. There are many supporters who ask me why I didn’t just accept Liverpool’s offer to extend my contract.

“But that’s not all of course. It’s about much more than that. Things happen behind the scenes that are beyond your control as a player.

“I’ll explain that after the tournament, because now only Oranje counts. What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the employees of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me.

“I did tell them more. After that they completely understood my decision. That’s important to me.”

