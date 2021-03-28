Georginio Wijnaldum explains touchline row with Netherlands boss Frank de Boer

Georginio Wijnaldum has played down the significance of his back-and-forth with Frank de Boer on the touchline late on in the Netherlands’ victory over Latvia.

10 minutes after Luuk de Jong gave the Netherlands a 2-0 advantage in the World Cup qualifying clash, Frank de Boer made a raft of changes to his team and Georginio Wijnaldum was one of them.

As Wijnaldum made way for Ryan Gravenberch, the Liverpool midfielder expressed his frustration about the substitution.

Wijnaldum could be seen disputing the decision with De Boer before he made his way down the tunnel but the 30-year-old insisted that it’s not an issue worth discussing at any length.

“My substitution? Yes I was a bit disappointed. But we shouldn’t make it bigger than it is,” Wijnaldum told Dutch TV station NOS.

“I wanted to remain on the pitch because I had the feeling that I could score another goal because Latvia were becoming more open in their defence.

“But me and the coach have already talked about it, it’s nothing bad.

Very happy that the fans in the stadium could see us win! It was great to have them with us. Good result but we can't let up, on to the next💪🏾 #NEDLET 🦁🔶

“You have fun in the game and you don’t really want to be taken off. But you also have players on the bench, of course, and I also think this is a good time to put them in to keep the feeling across the team as good as possible.

“So on the one hand I was very disappointed, but on the other hand it is also good for the group process when other guys play too.”

Wijnaldum is one of the first names on De Boer’s teamsheet and he will get plenty of game-time throughout the qualification campaign.

The Dutch midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer when his contract expires, with Barcelona prepared to pounce for Wijnaldum when the transfer window reopens.

