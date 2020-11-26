Gazza puts Peter Shilton in his place after tactless column on Diego Maradona

Paul Gascoigne brilliantly mocked Peter Shilton for his ongoing resentment towards Diego Maradona for his Hand of God goal.

After Diego Maradona tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60, Peter Shilton dedicated the vast majority of his Daily Mail column to questioning the sportsmanship of the Argentine icon.

Shilton, who was England’s goalkeeper when Maradona scored his two most famous goals in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final explained why he never forgave Maradona for the handball opener.

“What I don’t like is that he never apologised,” Shilton wrote. “Never at any stage did he say he had cheated and that he would like to say sorry. Instead, he used his ‘Hand of God’ line. That wasn’t right.

“It seems he had greatness in him but sadly no sportsmanship. Over the years, there were a few attempts to get the two of us together in the same room.

“My approach to that was always the same — that I would be happy to do it if I thought he was going to apologise. I would have shaken his hand. But I was never given any indication that was likely to happen.”

Shilton has been heavily ridiculed for his largely critical column, which was published just hours after Maradona passed away from a heart attack.

And the former England goalkeeper was put in his place by ex-teammate Paul Gascoigne when the pair appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

Lovely tribute paid by Gazza to Maradona “Obviously I spoke to him to in Italian because he didn’t speak English and neither do I” 😄pic.twitter.com/97w6UtSmwr — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 26, 2020

Gazza fondly remembered his experience with Maradona and laughed at Shilton for holding such a grudge, claiming that it was the Hand of God that made Shilton.

“I know a lot of people go on about the hand of God,” Gascoigne said. “It made Peter Shilton anyway!

“Shilts, it made you that goal.”

Shilton did hit back by telling Gascoigne that he played for another 20 years after the 1986 quarter-final but his face told a story of its own as he was the only one who didn’t laugh while Gazza and the presenters cracked up.

Read More About: Argentina, diego maradona, England, paul gascoigne, peter shilton