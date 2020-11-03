Gary Rowett not happy about Troy Parrott potentially joining up with Ireland

Gary Rowett doesn’t love the idea of Troy Parrott potentially being involved with the Republic of Ireland squad this month.

Troy Parrott is closing in on a return to fitness after suffering an injury on his competitive debut for Millwall in September.

Dubliner Parrott, who is on loan at Millwall from Tottenham Hotspur, picked up an injury in a Carabao Cup clash with Burnley six weeks ago and at the time, manager Gary Rowett conceded that he should have taken the young Irish striker off earlier in the game.

As he completes his recovery programme, Parrott will re-enter the thoughts of Rowett as well as new Republic of Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny.

“Troy is not far away. He’s sort of back into modified training with the group and starting to join in with training in its entirety, although we’re not doing a lot of training which makes it a slight challenge,” Rowett told Millwall’s Twitter account.

Parrott made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against New Zealand almost a year ago but he has yet to feature under Kenny despite August call-ups.

And Parrott’s club manager, Rowett, doesn’t believe that a call-up for Ireland’s upcoming round of fixtures against England, Wales and Bulgaria would benefit the 18-year-old.

Rowett continued: “Possibly he’ll go away with Ireland, although I don’t think that’s necessarily the best course of action. But I don’t think we can necessarily stop him from being called up.

“It might be that, worst-case scenario, it gives him a chance to get some more training and get some game-time as well, so we’ll see. I’m hoping that certainly by the end of this international break he’ll be back fully fit and ready and available.”

