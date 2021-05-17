“I could see him coming back.”

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, few transfer windows have passed without the Portuguese superstar being linked with a move back to Old Trafford.

He may have turned 36 earlier this year but Ronaldo remains one of the greatest players in the world and United legend Gary Pallister believes a sensational return to the Red Devils could be on the cards.

With his current club, Juventus, languishing in fifth place in the Serie A table, Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Italy and some have suggested that Old Trafford would be the perfect place to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo to United?

Ronaldo would likely have to take a pay cut to return to his old stomping ground but according to Pallister, who won four Premier League titles with United, it’s a move that would make sense for all involved.

“I could see him coming back,” Pallister told Compare.Bet.

“He had a great time at Old Trafford, and coming back here would suit Cristiano with Juve struggling with Champions League qualification.

“He didn’t have issues here the first time round under the leadership of Sir Alex, and you can see that he still looks after himself and has that hunger. He still wants to compete at the top level and play Champions League football, and if he comes to United you have to find a place for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s a magnificent player and still has that hunger to prove himself as the best player that’s ever walked this planet.

“I think he’s on record as wanting to play until he’s 40 – sometimes when you’re bringing a player back to a club you worry about the hunger and desire if it’s something seen as more of a final payday.

“You see the way he talks and trains, he’s still keen and can be one of the best players in the world at United.”

