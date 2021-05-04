Gary Neville sets up WhatsApp group to unite pundits against potential Super League repeat

Gary Neville has added several fellow pundits to a WhatsApp group in the hope of combating any future attempts from clubs to form a breakaway league.

After last month’s news of six Premier League clubs’ plans to split off into a separate European Super League, Gary Neville was one of the most vocal opponents to the move.

While the plans lasted little over 48 hours before the supporter backlash caused the six clubs in question to withdraw their participation, the shockwaves are still being felt in the form of fan protests such as the one among Manchester United supporters which ultimately forced the postponement of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

In a bid to unite broadcasters against any potential repeats of the Super League proposals, Neville has now established a WhatsApp group with a number of key pundits and presenters in the hope of making sure that a powerful voice will exist to resist any attempts from club owners to take football away from the fans.

The Daily Mail reports that the WhatsApp group includes Neville’s Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher, as well as several figures aligned with BT Sport such as Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Steve McManaman and presenter Jake Humphrey.

Neville fears that money-hungry club owners will not be scared of returning with a fresh attempt to form a breakaway league.

“The scary thing is that these people are regrouping back at base,” Neville recently warned. “They are not going away!

“There has to be legislation passed through government. The government are the only people who can stop this.

“It’s such an interesting system in this country that 20 or 30 years ago we put the power of English football into the hands of the owners of the biggest clubs. That’s what we did but we are going to have to take it off them. And the only people who can do that are government and it has to happen now – more than ever.”

