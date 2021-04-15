Gary Neville repeats advice after Phil Foden’s now-deleted social media post

Gary Neville has reiterated his stance that footballers should be running their own social media accounts after Phil Foden rushed to delete a tweet aimed at Kylian Mbappe.

Moments after Manchester City secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals with a second consecutive 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, a tweet appeared from the account of goalscorer Phil Foden.

With City pitted against Paris Saint-Germain in the last four, Foden appeared to throw down the gauntlet to PSG starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The Daily Mail reports that the above tweet was not posted by Foden, however, but rather by those in control of the City midfielder’s social media platforms.

The report continues to suggest that Foden reacted furiously when he discovered that such a social media post was sent without his permission and he demanded that it be taken down immediately.

Manchester United great Gary Neville responded to the Foden issue by repeating the advice he laid out for players last month.

“I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies,” Neville tweeted.

I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies. Lads run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake . It’s your voice , not anyone else’s. Morning by the way . Go and attack the hell out of it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M997r8kbWa — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 15, 2021

“Lads run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake . It’s your voice, not anyone else’s.”

During the most recent international break, Neville took aim at a number of high-profile England players for the way their social media reaction to the World Cup qualifier against Albania lacked authenticity.

Neville urged players to take ownership of their social media accounts so that they can enjoy a more genuine connection with supporters.

“Reading some of the England players tweets last night. Do any of the lads post themselves? They don’t sound authentic,” Neville tweeted on March 29.

“It’s a real shame they don’t manage their personal connection to the fans and media.”

