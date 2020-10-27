Gary Neville gives opinion on Patrick Bamford’s international status

Gary Neville expects Patrick Bamford to be “knocking on the door” for an England call-up if he carries on the way he has started the season.

Patrick Bamford has six goals in as many Premier League games since Leeds United’s promotion back to the top flight.

The 27-year-old has silenced many doubters with his performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and Bamford is now on the verge of a dream call-up to the England senior side.

Bamford is eligible to declare for the Republic of Ireland under the grandparent rule and while he remained coy on his international allegiance last year, it definitely sounds like he is holding out hope for England judging by his most recent comments.

Discussing Bamford’s impressive run of form in front of goal, Gary Neville showered the Leeds forward with praise and even compared his striking technique to that of Cristiano Ronaldo

“Absolutely brilliant,” Neville told Monday Night Football, as transcribed by HITC. “I think Bamford came up with the reputation of not being the best finisher or the best goalscorer. And that was well-founded.

“That goal [opening goal vs. Villa], I mean that’s just a poacher’s goal. These two [second and third goal] are really, really special.

“I still cannot really work out the technique behind this [Bamford’s second goal]. He doesn’t really bend it. He doesn’t really hit it with his laces. It’s almost like these Ronaldo-like free-kicks where he cuts across it. But you very rarely see them in open play. It’s an absolutely brilliant finish.

“His work ethic, the way in which he leads the line, the way in which he pressurises and his out-of-possession work is unbelievable. And then, you put this with it [Bamford’s hat-trick goal]. Touch, touch and finish.

“I mean it’s very early. But you are not far away from being an England player. If you work hard, you are 6ft 2, you lead the line, you run in-behind, you cause a nightmare for defenders and score goals like that. You are knocking on the door.”

