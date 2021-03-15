Gary Neville tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next development he needs to bring to Man United

Gary Neville has identified the next development that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to prioritise at Manchester United.

United tightened their grip on a top four spot with their 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday night but the Red Devils found it difficult to create chances against David Moyes’ side.

And former captain Gary Neville is of the opinion that Solskjaer needs to address the team’s inability to break down stubborn defences.

While Solskjaer has managed to instil United’s traditional counter-attacking threat to the current side, the creative players don’t find it easy to work their way through defensive opposition.

“They do struggle to break down teams,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“If you think about how Man City dismantle teams that sit deep against them, Manchester United just aren’t capable of that yet.

“It has been something that you can quite obviously see, when they play on the counter attack, even towards the end, they’re a lot better.

“They have got to get better at playing against teams that are really sit back in those deep blocks, got 10 men behind the ball.

“That’s where the next stage of development for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to come from.

“If they don’t start doing that better, they won’t win the Premier League.”

A Craig Dawson own goal after half-time gave all three points to United and the result leaves Solskjaer’s side 11 points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

Neville spotted how relieved Solskjaer was with the win at Old Trafford as attentions now turn to the away leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie with AC Milan.

“They won. I think that’s the main thing tonight,” Neville said.

“If you think about the week before the Manchester City game; it was always going to be a big week with AC Milan as well. I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be really happy to get two Premier League wins.

“There was a shot at the end of him hugging Kieran McKenna.”

