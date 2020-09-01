Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that several changes will have to be made if his former side can hope to launch a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Likely speaking for most United fans this summer, Gary Neville voiced his frustration about the lack of activity he sees from the Red Devils in terms of transfer business.

While Donny van de Beek is expected to sign for United in the coming days, Neville is of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is leaving it too late to make the requisite adjustments ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

“The Manchester United squad, as it stands today, cannot challenge for the Premier League title this season,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“The squad needed four or five improvements and it still needs four or five improvements.

“I’ve been saying that for a year and I’ve even nominated the positions I feel they need to improve.

“It’s frustrating at the moment, as a United fan, that the club haven’t done their business earlier, but there have been times where the club have panicked in the transfer market in the last 10 years, where they’ve been reactive, where they’ve overpaid and where they’ve got it wrong.”

Neville questioned why United have yet to make any significant headway with top target Jadon Sancho.

And amid reports that United are in the position to challenge Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara in the current transfer window, Neville anticipates increased frustration from supporters on social media if the appropriate deals aren’t done soon.

Neville added: “You have to be sensible. If the deals aren’t there to do, you don’t do them, but there’s definitely that tension building, particularly on social media.

“Why has Jadon Sancho not signed? Why have we not got Thiago Alcantara? Why haven’t we got whoever it might be that’s gone to another club?

“They have to sign a world class centre-back. For me, another midfield player. I also think a right winger, a centre-forward and you have to look at left-back because of Luke Shaw’s injuries and the fact he has obviously been in and out of the team in the last two or three years.

“So, I think there are definitely four or five players required and to not get three, I think it would be a problem because of what the other clubs are doing. If Liverpool get Thiago, if Manchester City do what they are looking like they are going to do and with Chelsea doing what they’ve done, they are your competitors and they all look like they are improving and moving forward.

“So, United have to do business but I do believe more in the strategy of what’s happening, they just have to get the deals over the line.

“That’s not always easy but they have to try and do it quickly to give Ole the time to build to get this team moulded for the start of the season.”

