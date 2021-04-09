Gary Neville reveals Man United’s three transfer priorities and names dream signing

Gary Neville believes Manchester United should look to bring in a centre-half, a striker and a right winger this summer.

On Friday morning, Gary Neville took part in a Twitter Q & A session and the former United captain was asked which positions need to be strengthened by the Red Devils when the transfer window reopens.

Neville didn’t hesitate to identify the three areas that need to be addressed in the transfer market by United’s new Football Director John Murtough.

CB / Striker / RW https://t.co/QJ0NqpHw19 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

Neville was also asked which player from a rival club he would love to bring to Old Trafford and the ex-United right-back named none other than Real Madrid centre-half Raphael Varane as his dream signing.

While Real Madrid might not traditionally be considered a direct rival of United’s, it’s clear that Neville is eager to see Varane make the move to the Red Devils.

Much has been made about United’s current central defensive partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with suggestions that the latter is not reliable enough to be a first-choice centre-half for the club.

Neville has often spoken about the importance of bringing in a new central defender and claimed that United will never be able to challenge for the Premier League title until that problem is addressed.

“We can talk about [Jadon] Sancho all we like but until United get a centre back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league,” Neville said on Sky Sports earlier this year.

“They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre back pairing.

“They have to get a mobile, dominant centre half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire.

“Over the years, the best centre back partnerships have always had that really quick one who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don’t have that.”

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United