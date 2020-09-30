Gary Neville reveals three signings Man United need in stinging criticism of former club

Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United for their lack of transfer activity in recent months.

While so many of United’s Premier League rivals invested either heavily or cleverly during the current transfer window, the Red Devils have only brought in one player, Donny van de Beek, since the end of last season and Gary Neville is not happy about it.

In a scathing indictment of his former club’s recruitment strategy, Neville insisted that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be given a new centre-half, a new left-back and a new forward before the October 5 deadline.

“It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet,” Neville fumed on Twitter.

“They must get Ole a CB , LB and Forward pre deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United!”

According to multiple reports, United’s first bid for top target Jadon Sancho was rejected by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and the Premier League club is now looking at alternatives.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently explained why the club is not spending as freely as the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea but his explanation did little to reassure supporters.

When one of Neville’s followers suggested that the former United right-back was pressuring the club into panic-buying players that might not be the right fit, the ex-captain wasn’t having any of it.

Panic Buy! They’ve needed these positions filling for 12 months , had a national lockdown to regroup and re-set and ample time to manoeuvre deals to a conclusion. https://t.co/7T5IhZTpUD — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 30, 2020

Neville responded: “Panic Buy! They’ve needed these positions filling for 12 months , had a national lockdown to regroup and re-set and ample time to manoeuvre deals to a conclusion.”

United are reportedly in talks to sign left-back Alex Telles from Porto but are still negotiating a fee with the Portuguese side.

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, Premier League