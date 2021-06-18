“Just feels basic without tapping into heritage.”

Gary Neville is not a fan of what is rumoured to be Man United’s new home kit for the 2021/22 season.

Leaked images of United’s new home shirt emerged on social media on Friday morning and it’s safe to say they’ve divided opinion among the Red Devils fanbase.

Reliable football website FootyHeadlines.com released the images of the rumoured kit, complete with the new principal shirt sponsor TeamViewer.

The photos of the kit reached former United captain Neville, who held nothing back with his brutally honest opinion on the latest release.

I tend to love every United home kit but I don’t like this one at all! ( if it is the home kit ) Am I being harsh? Sponsor isn’t right, arms aren’t right and just feels basic without tapping into heritage. Agree or not 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sle6VXutpT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 18, 2021

Neville tweeted: “I tend to love every United home kit but I don’t like this one at all! ( if it is the home kit ) Am I being harsh?

“Sponsor isn’t right, arms aren’t right and just feels basic without tapping into heritage.”

Of course it remains to be seen whether the above will be confirmed as United’s new home kit as so often, leaked images prove to be false.

United secured a five-year shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer earlier this year after their partnership with now-former principal shirt sponsor Chevrolet came to an end.

“We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies,” United Managing Director Richard Arnold said of the TeamViewer deal.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers.

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

