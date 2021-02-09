Gary Neville on Liverpool’s passing issue that points to Thiago

Share and Enjoy !

Gary Neville has explained why Liverpool’s more ponderous passing is not entirely down to the addition of Thiago to the Reds’ midfield.

Reacting to Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Gary Neville suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side lacks the sense of urgency and willingness to take risks that saw them become Champions League and Premier League champions.

Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Anfield leaves Liverpool in fourth place of the Premier League table, 10 points behind league leaders City who also have a game in hand over the defending champions, and Klopp is finding it increasingly difficult to mask his frustration.

Neville admitted that Liverpool’s slower build-up play this season might suggest that Thiago is to blame but the Sky Sports pundit believes that it’s a team-wide problem.

“They are playing extra passes and not being direct with their passing,” the former Man United captain said on The Gary Neville Podcast. “That will point towards Thiago but it’s not just him, I think generally the players are being safer.

“Liverpool over the past three years have been breathtaking and they played with risk. The direct passing is not there. The risk is not there. The running isn’t there. And things aren’t falling for them.

“A number of things can happen all at once, injuries, it being a strange season, and it feels like a perfect storm in terms of what is happening at Liverpool.

“I don’t see it as a massive concern. Some will say that they are ‘one-season wonders’ but that’s not the right time to say these things. Liverpool have been great for three years and they need to reset in the next few months and go again.

“That’s what Man City did last year. City were awful last season [compared] to the standards [they] set themselves, but they’re now coming back to it, they’ve got a new motivated group they have found something with without a centre-forward.”

