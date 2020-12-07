Gary Neville claims John Egan was too honest before Jamie Vardy winner

Gary Neville claims John Egan should have accepted an inevitable red card and denied Jamie Vardy a shot at goal in the 90th minute of Sheffield United’s defeat to Leicester City.

John Egan was predictably beaten for pace by Jamie Vardy, who scored a late winner after Ayoze Perez and Oliver McBurnie exchanged first-half goals on Sunday.

Gary Neville believes Egan was far too honest when the ball was played through to Vardy, with the Sky Sports pundit revealing he would have dealt with the situation differently.

Neville is of the belief that Egan should have hauled Vardy down and accepted the red card as it would have salvaged a point for the Blades.

“Unfortunately, and the fans won’t like to hear this, you’ve just got to trip him up,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“Get the red card, save your team the points and think about it another day.

“He didn’t, he actually got himself out of the way, he pulled back, a very honest thing to do, which demonstrates a level of integrity.

“But I think you have to pull him down, it’s what I would have done.”

Egan was sent off against Aston Villa earlier this season for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity and Neville’s long-time punditry soul-mate Jamie Carragher slammed the decision at the time.

Perhaps the straight red card in September was playing on the mind of the Republic of Ireland defender when he declined to foul Vardy at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder refused to single anyone out for Vardy’s late goal but insisted that better decision-making could have affected the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Wilder said: “I have got the arse ache with people saying all the time about fine margins, well we are a losing team at the moment and I am the manager of a losing team at the moment.

“Whether cruel or whether deserved, if we make the right decisions we get something from the game.”

