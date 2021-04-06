Gary Neville’s debate with ‘gobs***e’ Jamie Carragher carried on in the car park

The cameras may have stopped rolling but Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher still had plenty to say on Monday evening.

As part of Monday Night Football this week, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were tasked with naming the England squads they would take to the European Championships this summer.

And chaos ensued!

While the former rivals agreed on plenty, there were a number of selections that caused quite a bit of debate as Carragher and Neville went back-and-forth in Sky Sports’ studios.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was the subject of much of the conversation as Carragher accused Neville of changing his mind at the last minute on the 22-year-old, who was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad.

The debate continued in the Sky Sports car park as the two pundits made their way to their taxi.

“Well I can’t believe what I’ve just been through,” Neville said in an Instagram Live with Carragher in the background.

“I’ve been exposed to the Scouse mafia in full flow. I’ve delivered three excellent bits of punditry tonight that have basically been rubbished by this gobshite here.

“He played under Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez for 20 years, playing the most boring football in the world and all of a sudden, he’s turned into Johan Cruyff.

“He’s picked three right-backs, nine defenders, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice in midfield and wants to dominate possession!

“Seriously, can you please explain how you’re going to do that?

“You think we can dominate possession with five defenders, and Rice and Henderson?”

Carragher hit back at Neville’s criticism of his suggested selection and mocked the former Manchester United captain for viewing Croatia as being as dangerous as Brazil.

“Can England win a tournament playing that way, you’ve done it so often,” Carragher responded. “Didn’t Gareth Southgate use three at the back and get to the [World Cup] semi-final?

“Playing three at the back was all about playing with the ball and coming out with the ball.

“How many times did Harry Maguire come out with the ball and start an attack?”

It didn’t take long for the conversation to return to Alexander-Arnold who, according to Neville, is more vulnerable against opposition wingers than Kyle Walker.

Carragher suggested that Neville has something personal against Alexander-Arnold as he continued to stir the pot between Neville and Liverpool supporters.

“This guy has got a serious problem with Trent,” Carragher said. “You’ve always had a problem with people from Liverpool haven’t you?”

Neville replied: “Yeah, it’s getting bigger by the day.”

